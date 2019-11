Asteroide "2019 UN13" rozó la tierra, la NASA lo detectó solo unas horas antes

Earth´s gravity bent the trajectory of asteroid #C0PPEV1 – also known as #2019UN13 – as it swept only 3,852 miles (6,200 km) above Africa. As a result, its farthest point from the sun has now shifted out to the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. https://t.co/rfyYZhr4At pic.twitter.com/I0U92hrL2z