Día Internacional de los Museos: Actividades virtuales para visitarlos

The 4-foot-long jaw. The 6-inch-long teeth. The tiny arms. This is the Museum´s iconic T. rex—and it misses our visitors. As you know, the Museum has been closed since March 13. In our 150-year history, we have been through difficult times before and come through them. We will do so again—but, on this global day of giving, we urgently ask for your help. Your donation will allow us to continue our mission of science and education—and help ensure that the American Museum of Natural History continues to serve New York City and our global audience, as it has for more than 150 years. See our Instagram Story for details. ?? We understand many are unable to give at this time. But T. rex and the Museum thank those who can support us. We hope to see you in our halls again when we reopen. ?? #GivingTuesdayNow