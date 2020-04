Día Internacional del Libro: celebralo con lecturas online

On Day 23 of #NationalPoetryMonth & #ShakespearesBirthday, we're bringing you a clip of "Sonnet 54" from SHAKESPEARE'S SONNETS RETOLD by William Shakespeare & James Anthony, original read by @PaapaEssiedu & reinterpretation read by @stephenfry. #PoetryOutLoud pic.twitter.com/bc3jzDGn8P