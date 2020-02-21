Mexico and Korea: linked by a love of K-pop, TV dramas and spicy food

Many young people around the world, especially in Latin America and even more so in Mexico, have become fans of korean culture

Every weekend Mexico City´s Monument to the Revolution is awash with quirky outfits and bright hair colours as K-pop fans show that Mexican and South Korean cultures are not so different.

Bright colours, television drama series and spicy food are some of the links between Mexico and Korea but language is one of the main barriers.

Mexico City resident Galilea Casas, 21, told Efe: "A year and a half ago I started studying Korean simply because I love how it sounds.

I think when you learn a language you are immersed in the culture and I also started to be interested in spicy food.

She said there are several similarities between Korean and Mexican cultures.

Here we love parties and we love being together, she added.

K-pop was born in the 1990s thanks to a government initiative and erupted in 2012 when the catchy song Gangnam Style by rapper PSY (Park Sae-yang) became an international megahit.

But before the music genre exploded into the international scene there was already a growing international fanbase of K-dramas (Korean television drama series).

Lucero Santiago, who lives in Mexico City, said she became interested in Korean culture in the 2000s through the TV series and then discovered K-pop.

This led her to become a journalist specialising in Korean culture and to create K-Magazine.

This has been booming for more than 10 years and we have been immersed to get people deeper into the entire Korean wave, she told Efe.





She added that the magazine has grown a lot in recent years and has readers in all Spanish-speaking countries.

Lucero said Korean culture is gaining popularity because it appeals to different types of people of all ages and tastes.

She cited the recent success of the Oscar-winning film Parasite by South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho as an example of this.

Asian culture in general has also become more fashionable and South Korea has taken advantage of this.

The government has invited pop bands like BTS, Super Junior and Big Band to perform at diplomatic events for years.

Lucero said the country is making itself known and respected around the world by creating a friendly community united by common tastes.

Something interesting is that in K-pop the community is different from other communities: there is brotherhood and unity, she added.

People meet on social media and get together to sing, dance and talk about their idols.

Many young Mexicans have found K-pop culture to be something different to what they normally see on TV or listen to online.

People wanted something different and platforms like YouTube where you can talk and listen to different music have made K-pop popular, something supernatural, Lucero said.

In many parts of Mexico City dozens and even hundreds of young people come together to dance, have fun and talk about their common tastes.

Entrepreneurs have also started to take advantage of the market with a boom of restaurants and leisure activities related to South Korean culture.

Hundreds of fans gathered for the opening of a shop dedicated to BTS in Mexico City in December, waiting in long lines for the chance to buy the band's official products.

(Aline Núñez)