Los rumores son cada vez más fuertes, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle están por terminar su matrimonio

Según un informe, el matrimonio de Meghan Markle y príncipe Harry estaría pasando por una dramática etapa que podría acabar con una separación

  • REDACCIÓN
  • 11 de Septiembre de 2019
  • 16:23 hrs.
Los rumores son cada vez más fuertes, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle están por terminar su matrimonio
La especialista en Meghan y Harry están a punto de comenzar una etapa llena de problemas y una crisis matrimonial es prácticamente inevitable (FOTO TOMADA DE LA WEB)

Recientemente surgió un rumor en donde aseguran que Duques de Sussex estarían atravesando una crisis matrimonial que podría terminar con su matrimonio.

De acuerdo al portal de noticias La Verdad, la pareja conformada por el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle apenas cumplieron su primer año de matrimonio hace algunos meses.

JULIA ROSE, LA POLÉMICA INFLUENCER QUE SE DESNUDA EN PÚBLICO PARA FOTOGRAFIARSE

Pero la realidad es que llevan juntos casi tres años y según señalan los expertos, la pareja está al borde del colapso.

Al culminar una primera etapa en su relación y enfrentarse ahora a nuevos retos y problemas, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry podrían atravesar una crisis matrimonial mucho antes de lo que se esperaba.

¿Dónde surgió este rumor?

Resulta que la experta en realeza, Angela Mollard, comentó durante el podcast "Royals" de la revista "New Idea" que las parejas comienzan una nueva etapa después de los tres años juntos, en la que se abandona la limeranza y se comienza a notar la realidad.

"He estado pensando mucho en esto, porque los psicólogos y consejeros de relaciones generalmente entienden que tres años es el punto en el que te mueves de la fase de limeranza".

Pero, ¿qué es la limeranza? Es aquella fase en la que todo es perfecto en la relación. Idealizas a tu pareja y no notas ningún defecto. Por lo tanto, sólo una vez que pasas a la siguiente etapa eres capaz de "abrir los ojos".

"Limeranza es más profundo que el enamoramiento, pero es el comienzo de una relación en la que todo es mariposas y se ríen juntos todo el tiempo y son muy atentos", no obstante, esta luna de miel se acaba y "la realidad comienza a entrar en acción" hasta después de los tres años.

PAULINA PEÑA REVELA POR PRIMERA VEZ CÓMO ES SU RELACIÓN CON TANIA RUIZ Y CON ANGÉLICA RIVERA

Ahora bien, aunque esta fase es completamente normal, lo preocupante es que los Duques de Sussex ya tienen un hijo y honestamente "su relación se ha movido muy rápidamente por necesidad: si ella quería tener un bebé, tenían que moverse rápidamente", luego entonces las cosas podrían parecer aún más complicadas.

De acuerdo con la experta, "es esa fase de transición, a la vida real, con un bebé, con la presión de sus trabajos. Hay muchas fuerzas en conflicto dentro de sus vidas", por lo tanto una crisis matrimonial es prácticamente inevitable y a no ser que Meghan y Harry se mantengan "más fuertes que la mayoría", podrían incluso llegar al divorcio.

auc

 