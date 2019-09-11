Los rumores son cada vez más fuertes, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle están por terminar su matrimonio

Recientemente surgió un rumor en donde aseguran que
Duques de Sussex estarían atravesando una crisis matrimonial que podría terminar con su matrimonio.
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex´s upcoming tour to Africa! ???????????????? · In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women´s and girls´ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ´Waves for Change´ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army´s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen´s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls´ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke´s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries ???????????????? · "We look forward to seeing you soon!" · Photo ©? PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
De acuerdo al portal de noticias La Verdad, la pareja conformada por el
Pero la realidad es que llevan juntos casi tres años y según señalan los expertos, la pareja está al borde del colapso.
Al culminar una primera etapa en su relación y enfrentarse ahora a nuevos retos y problemas,
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry podrían atravesar una crisis matrimonial mucho antes de lo que se esperaba.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex´s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©?SussexRoyal
Resulta que la experta en realeza, Angela Mollard, comentó durante el podcast "Royals" de la revista "New Idea" que las parejas comienzan una nueva etapa después de los tres años juntos, en la que se abandona la limeranza y se comienza a notar la realidad.
"He estado pensando mucho en esto, porque los psicólogos y consejeros de relaciones generalmente entienden que tres años es el punto en el que te mueves de la fase de limeranza".
Pero, ¿qué es la limeranza? Es aquella fase en la que todo es perfecto en la relación. Idealizas a tu pareja y no notas ningún defecto. Por lo tanto, sólo una vez que pasas a la siguiente etapa eres capaz de "abrir los ojos".
"Limeranza es más profundo que el enamoramiento, pero es el comienzo de una relación en la que todo es mariposas y se ríen juntos todo el tiempo y son muy atentos", no obstante, esta luna de miel se acaba y "la realidad comienza a entrar en acción" hasta después de los tres años.
Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900´s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©?DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa´s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth´s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana´s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don´t burn become next year´s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our ?? are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
Ahora bien, aunque esta fase es completamente normal, lo preocupante es que los Duques de Sussex ya tienen un hijo y honestamente "su relación se ha movido muy rápidamente por necesidad: si ella quería tener un bebé, tenían que moverse rápidamente", luego entonces las cosas podrían parecer aún más complicadas.
De acuerdo con la experta, "es esa fase de transición, a la vida real, con un bebé, con la presión de sus trabajos. Hay muchas fuerzas en conflicto dentro de sus vidas", por lo tanto una
crisis matrimonial es prácticamente inevitable y a no ser que Meghan y Harry se mantengan "más fuertes que la mayoría", podrían incluso llegar al divorcio.
