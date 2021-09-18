Emmy 2021: Conoce a los nominados de los premios a lo mejor de la TV

Lo Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión prepara la 73° edición de la entrega de Premios Emmy y este año hay grandes producciones dignas de un galardón, en esta ceremonia se reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión y series de streaming

Contrario a los Premios Emmy del año pasado, este 2021 la gala tendrá público presente, aunque será un aforo reducido. Además de que la ceremonia se realizará en un espacio al aire libre, en el Event Deck del LA Live, un sitio ubicado detrás del Microsoft Theater.

NOMINADOS AL EMMY 2021

"The Crown" y "The Mandalorian" dominaron lideran la lista de nominaciones al Emmy 2021 con 24 candidaturas cada una. Por detrás se situó la producción de Marvel "WandaVision", que obtuvo 23 candidaturas.

SERIE DE COMEDIA DESTACADA

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

El método Kominsky

Pen15

Ted Lasso

ACTOR PRINCIPAL DESTACADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson(Black-ish)

Michael Douglas(El método Kominsky)

William H Macy(Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (TedLasso)

Kenan Thompson(Kenan)

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DESTACADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney(Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross(Black-ish)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

ACTOR DE REPARTO DESTACADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carl Clemons-Hopkins(Hacks)

Brett Goldstein(Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt(Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed(Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser(The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift(Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday NightLive)

Bowen Yang(Saturday Night Live)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DESTACADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Aidy Bryant(Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong(Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple(Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham(Ted Lasso)

SERIE DRAMÁTICA DESTACADA

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

ACTOR PRINCIPAL DESTACADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K Brown(This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors(Lovecraft Country)

Josh O'Connor(The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page(Bridgerton)

Billy Porter(Pose)

Matthew Rhys(Perry Mason)

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DESTACADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Uzo Adub a(In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (TheCrown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

MJ Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

ACTOR DE REPARTO DESTACADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Giancarlo Esposito(The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DESTACADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter(The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

SERIE LIMITADA DESTACADA

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

El ferrocarril subterráneo

WandaVision

ACTOR PRINCIPAL DESTACADO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Paul Bettany(WandaVision)

Hugh Grant(The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor(Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda(Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr(Hamilton)

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DESTACADA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo(Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen(WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Kate Winslet(Mare of Easttown)

ACTOR DE REPARTO DESTACADO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Thomas Brodie Sangster (TheQueen's Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mareof Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DESTACADA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

(Aline Núñez)