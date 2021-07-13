Emmy 2021: "The Crown" y "The Mandalorian" dominan la lista con 24 nominaciones
En los Emmy 2021 se premiará a lo mejor de la industria de la televisión, te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados
- 13 de Julio de 2021
- 13:01 hrs.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2021.
Ron Cephas Jones y Jasmine Cephas Jones fueron los encargados de dar a conocer a los nominados que competirán para llevarse la codiciada estatuilla en la industria de la televisión de Estados Unidos.
La 73ª edición de los premios Emmy, se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 19 de septiembre de forma presencial desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. El actor Cedric the Entertainer será el anfitrión de los Emmy 2021.
Las series "The Crown" y "The Mandalorian" dominan la lista con 24 nominaciones y "WandaVision", logró obtener 23 candidaturas.
Te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Emmys 2021
MEJOR MINISERIE
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen´s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid´s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
- Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins
- Bowen Yang
- Kenan Thompson
- Brett Goldstein
- Brendan Hunt
- Nick Mohammed
- Jeremy Swift
- Paul Reiser
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN COMEDIA
- Hannah Einbinder
- Cecily Strong
- Aidy Bryant
- Kate McKinnon
- Juno Temple
- Hannah Waddingham
- Rosie Perez
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Uzo Aduba
- Olivia Colman
- Emma Corrin
- Elisabeth Moss
- Mj Rodriguez
- Jurnee Smollett
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Sterling K. Brown
- Josh O´Connor
- Jonathan Majors
- Rege-Jean Page
- Billy Porter
- Matthew Rhys
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian")
- O-T Fagbenie ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
- John Lithgow ("Perry Mason")
- Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")
- Max Minghella ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
- Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")
- Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
- Michael K. Williams ("Lovecraft Country")
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")
- Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")
- Madeline Brewer ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
- Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
- Aunjanue Ellis ("Lovecraft Country")
- Emerald Fennell ("The Crown")
- Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
- Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid´s Tale")
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You")
- Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")
- Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision")
- Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen´s Gambit")
- Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Paul Bettany ("WandaVision")
- Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")
- Ewan McGregor ("Halston")
- Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton")
- Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton")
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton")
- Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision")
- Moses Ingram ("The Queen´s Gambit")
- Julianne Nicholson ("Mare Of Easttown")
- Jean Smart ("Mare Of Easttown")
- Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton")
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Thomas Brodie Sangster ("The Queen´s Gambit")
- Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton")
- Paapa Essiedu (" May Destroy You")
- Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton")
- Evan Peters ("Mare Of Easttown")
- Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton")
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Courtney B. Vance
- Charles Dance
- Don Cheadle
- Timothy Olyphant
- Carl Weathers
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Sophie Okonedo
- Clarie Foy
- Alexis Bledel
- McKenna Grace
- Phylicia Rashad
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA COMEDIA
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Issa Rae
- Jane Adams
- Maya Rudolph
- Kristen Wiig
- Bernadette Peters
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA COMEDIA
- Alec Baldwin
- Dave Chappelle
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Dan Levy
- Morgan Freeman
FILME DE TELEVISIÓN
- Dolly Parton´s Christmas on the Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie´s Love
- Uncle Frank
PROGRAMAS DE VARIEDADES Y TALK-SHOW
- Conan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
MEJOR REALITY
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul´s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
(Ann Ventura)