Estas son las películas y series nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2022
Se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022, las películas "Belfast" y "The Power of the Dog", lideran la premiación con siete nominaciones
- REDACCIÓN
- 13 de Diciembre de 2021
- 12:20 hrs.
Se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022, las películas "Belfast" y "The Power of the Dog" (El poder del perro) lideran con siete nominaciones.
Mientras que la serie "Succession" tiene cinco nominaciones, "The Morning Show" y "Ted Lasso" con cuatro.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció que se llevará a cabo le entrega número 79 de os Globos de Oro.
La ceremonia de los Golden Globes se llevará a cabo próximo 9 de enero de 2022, hay que destacar que la entrega no será trasmitirá por televisión.
La cadena NBC, que retransmitía los Globos de Oro desde 1996, no transmitirá los premios por las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad. Helen Hoehne y el cantante Snoop Dogg fueron los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones.
La película "CODA", "Dune", "El Juego del Calamar", "Encanto", entre otras destacan en las nominaciones.
Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA
- Belfast
- CODA: Señales del corazón
- Dune
- King Richard
- El poder del perro
MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Cyrano
- No mires arriba
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick ... Boom!
- Amor sin barreras
MEJOR ACTOR (DRAMA)
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Javier Bardem – Siendo los Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del perro
- Will Smith – Rey Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ (DRAMA)
- Jessica Chastain – Los ojos de Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman -La hija perdida
- Nicole Kidman -Ser los Ricardos
- Lady Gaga – La casa Gucci
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
- Leonardo DiCaprio – No mires arriba
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield -Tick, Tick ... Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman – Pizza de regaliz
- Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
MEJOR ACTRIZ (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Pizza de regaliz
- Jennifer Lawrence – No mires arriba
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – Amor sin barreras
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN CUALQUIER PELÍCULA
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA: Señales del corazón
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – El poder del perro
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN CUALQUIER PELÍCULA
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – Amor sin barreras
- Kirsten Dunst – El poder del perro
- Aunjanue Ellis – Rey Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Kenneth Branagh -Belfast
- Jane Campion – El poder del perro
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – La hija perdida
- Steven Spielberg – Amor sin barreras
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- Encanto – Germaine Franco
- El despacho francés – Alexandre Desplat
- Madres Paralelas – Alberto Iglesias
- El poder del perro – Jonny Greenwood
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- Compartimento No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finlandia)
- Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japón)
- Mano de Dios (Paolo Sorrentino, Italia)
- Un héroe (Asghar Farhadi, Irán)
- Madres Paralelas (Pedro Almodóvar, España)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Siendo los Ricardos
- Belfast
- No mires arriba
- Pizza de regaliz
- El poder del perro
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya y el último dragón
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- "Be Alive" de Rey Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- «Dos Orugitas" de Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Down to Joy" de Belfast — Van Morrison
- "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" de Respect — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- "No Time to Die" de "Sin tiempo para morir" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O´Connell
MEJOR SERIE (DRAMA)
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- El juego del calamar
- Succession
MEJOR SERIE (COMEDIA)
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
MEJOR ACTOR (DRAMA)
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – El juego del calamar
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupin
MEJOR ACTRIZ (DRAMA)
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid´s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
MEJOR ACTOR (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN)
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
MEJOR ACTRIZ (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN)
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN)
- lly Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su – El juego del calamar
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN)
- Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
(Ann Ventura)