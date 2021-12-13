Estas son las películas y series nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2022

La cadena NBC, que retransmitía los Globos de Oro desde 1996, no transmitirá los premios por las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad (FOTO ESPECIAL)

Se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022, las películas "Belfast" y "The Power of the Dog" (El poder del perro) lideran con siete nominaciones.

Mientras que la serie "Succession" tiene cinco nominaciones, "The Morning Show" y "Ted Lasso" con cuatro.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció que se llevará a cabo le entrega número 79 de os Globos de Oro.

La ceremonia de los Golden Globes se llevará a cabo próximo 9 de enero de 2022, hay que destacar que la entrega no será trasmitirá por televisión.

La cadena NBC, que retransmitía los Globos de Oro desde 1996, no transmitirá los premios por las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad. Helen Hoehne y el cantante Snoop Dogg fueron los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones.

La película "CODA", "Dune", "El Juego del Calamar", "Encanto", entre otras destacan en las nominaciones.

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA

Belfast

CODA : Señales del corazón

: Señales del corazón Dune

King Richard

El poder del perro

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Cyrano

No mires arriba

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Amor sin barreras

MEJOR ACTOR (DRAMA)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Siendo los Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – El poder del perro

Will Smith – Rey Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ (DRAMA)

Jessica Chastain – Los ojos de Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman -La hija perdida

Nicole Kidman -Ser los Ricardos

Lady Gaga – La casa Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

Leonardo DiCaprio – No mires arriba

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield -Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Pizza de regaliz

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights





MEJOR ACTRIZ (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Pizza de regaliz

Jennifer Lawrence – No mires arriba

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – Amor sin barreras





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN CUALQUIER PELÍCULA

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA : Señales del corazón

: Señales del corazón Kodi Smit-McPhee – El poder del perro





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN CUALQUIER PELÍCULA

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – Amor sin barreras

Kirsten Dunst – El poder del perro

Aunjanue Ellis – Rey Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion – El poder del perro

Maggie Gyllenhaal – La hija perdida

Steven Spielberg – Amor sin barreras

Denis Villeneuve – Dune





MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Dune – Hans Zimmer

– Hans Zimmer Encanto – Germaine Franco

– Germaine Franco El despacho francés – Alexandre Desplat

Madres Paralelas – Alberto Iglesias

El poder del perro – Jonny Greenwood





MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Compartimento No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finlandia)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japón)

Mano de Dios (Paolo Sorrentino, Italia)

Un héroe (Asghar Farhadi, Irán)

Madres Paralelas (Pedro Almodóvar, España)





MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Siendo los Ricardos

Belfast

No mires arriba

Pizza de regaliz

El poder del perro





MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya y el último dragón





MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Be Alive" de Rey Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

«Dos Orugitas" de Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

– Lin-Manuel Miranda "Down to Joy" de Belfast — Van Morrison

— Van Morrison "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" de Respect — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" de "Sin tiempo para morir" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O´Connell





MEJOR SERIE (DRAMA)

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

El juego del calamar

Succession

MEJOR SERIE (COMEDIA)

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad





MEJOR ACTOR (DRAMA)

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – El juego del calamar

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin





MEJOR ACTRIZ (DRAMA)

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid´s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose





MEJOR ACTOR (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ (COMEDIA O MUSICAL)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks





MEJOR ACTOR (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent





MEJOR ACTRIZ (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN)

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN)

lly Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – El juego del calamar





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN)

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

