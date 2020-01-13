Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020
"Joker", "1917", "El irlandés" y "Érase una vez en Hollywood" lideran las nominaciones de la edición 92 de los Oscar
- REDACCIÓN
- 13 de Enero de 2020
- 07:52 hrs.
La Academia de Cine de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Oscar 2020, en su edición número 92, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista con las películas y artistas nominados:
Mejor Película
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Parasite
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Antony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor Score
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors´ Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Mejor Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood)
Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Mejor Película Animada
How To Train Your Dragon 3
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Mejor Fotografía
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Mejor Dirección
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood)
Bon Joon-ho (Parasite)
Mejor Documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
In the Abscense
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone
Mejor Película Extranjera
Parasite (Corea del Sur)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Norte de Macedonia)
Les Misérbales (Francia)
Dolor y gloria (España)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maléfica 2
1917
Mejor Canción Original
"I Can´t Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
"I´m Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman)
"I´m Standing With You" (Breakthrough)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)
"Stand Up" (Harriet)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Parasite
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor Guión Original
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Marriage Story
Knives Out
1917
Parasite
(Mauricio Oblea)