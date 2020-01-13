Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Oscar 2020, en su edición número 92, la cual se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

A continuación, te presentamos la lista con las películas y artistas nominados:

Mejor Película

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood)





Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Antony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)





Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

The Irishman





Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari





The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor Score

Little Women





Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Dcera (Daughter)





Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors´ Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari





Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Mejor Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood)

Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria) Adam Driver (Marriage Story) Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) Charlize Theron (Bombshell) Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Mejor Película Animada

How To Train Your Dragon 3

I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link

Mejor Fotografía

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Mejor Dirección

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker) Sam Mendes (1917) Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood) Bon Joon-ho (Parasite)

Mejor Documental

American Factory

The Cave The Edge of Democracy For Sama Honeyland

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

In the Abscense

Life Overtakes Me St. Louis Superman Walk Run Cha-Cha Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone

Mejor Película Extranjera

Parasite (Corea del Sur)

Corpus Christi (Polonia) Honeyland (Norte de Macedonia) Les Misérbales (Francia) Dolor y gloria (España)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Bombshell

Joker Judy Maléfica 2 1917

Mejor Canción Original

"I Can´t Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

"I´m Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) "I´m Standing With You" (Breakthrough) "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) "Stand Up" (Harriet)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood Parasite

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes

Mejor Guión Original

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood