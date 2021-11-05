La BBC revela la lista de las 100 mejores series del Siglo XXI

La BBC realizó una encuesta en la que participaron críticos, expertos, periodistas y figuras de la industria del entretenimiento para elegir las mejores 100 series del siglo XXI.

Un total, de 206 expertos de 43 países, votaron por 460 series diferentes. La BBC detalló que los votantes fueron mujeres, hombres y nos binarios, cada uno enlistó sus 10 series de televisión favoritas.

PROHÍBEN PROYECCIÓN DE "ETERNALS" POR MOSTRAR EL PRIMER BESO GAY DE MARVEL

De estos votantes, 100 fueron mujeres, 104 eran hombres y dos eran no binarios. Cada votante enumeró sus 10 series de televisión favoritas del siglo XXI, que calificamos y clasificamos para enlistar las 100 mejores, destaca la BBC en su artículo.

En la lista se mencionan 92 series con el inglés como su idioma principal, el resto, abarcan idiomas como el español, sueco, francés, danés y otras lenguas.

Mientras, el 79 de las 100 series fueron creadas por hombres, 11 por mujeres y 10 son de hombres y mujeres.

En la lista destacan "Breaking Bad", "Game of Thrones", "Chernobyl", "Lost", "The Crown", "Watchmen", "La casa de papel", "Grey's Anatomy", "The Big Bang Theory", "Gambito de dama", "Narcos", "American Crime Story", "Black Mirror", "Rick and Morty", "Stranger Things" y "Orange is the New Black".

De acuerdo con la BBC estás son las 100 mejores series del Siglo XXI:

"CATCHING KILLERS": NETFLIX EXPONE LA HISTORIA DEL ASESINO HAPPY FACE KILLER

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (versión Reino Unido) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. Bron/Broen 2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

37. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (versión EU.) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. La casa de papel (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. Le Bureau des Légendes (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 y 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

"NARCOS MÉXICO": CUÁNDO SE ESTRENA Y TODO SOBRE LA TERCERA TEMPORADA

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

63. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black

66. Mare of Easttown´ (2021)

67. RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

85. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

GAL GADOT SE CONVIERTE EN LA REINA MALVADA PARA EL LIVE ACTION DE "BLANCANIEVES"

90. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen's Gambit (2020

(Ann Ventura)