Premios BAFTA 2021: Lista completa de los nominados

Se dio la lista de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2021, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 11 de abril

  • 09 de Marzo de 2021
Las películas Nomadland y Rocks encabezan la lista con siete nominaciones, "Mank", "Promising young woman", "Minari y "The father" con seis (FOTO TOMADA DE IG@bafta)

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión dio a conocer la lista de los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2021.

Las películas "Nomadland" y "Rocks" encabezan la lista con siete nominaciones. Mientras que "Mank", "Promising young woman", "Minari y The father" con seis nominaciones.

Este año destaca que en la categoría de Mejor Director hay cuatro mujeres nominadas, entre ellas la cineasta Chloe Zhao "Nomadland".

La gala número 74º de los Premios BAFTA se llevará a cabo el próximo 11 de abril.

NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS BAFTA 2021: LISTA COMPLETA

MEJOR PELÍCULA PREMIOS BAFTA

  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7


MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
  • Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
  • Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila bani
  • Rocks - Sarah Gavron


MEJOR ACTRIZ BAFTA 2021

  • Bukky Bakray - Rocks
  • Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Vanessa Kirby -'Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland
  • Wunmi Mosaku - His House
  • Alfre Woodard - Clemency


MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Niamh Algar - Calm With Horses
  • Kosar Ali - Rocks
  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Ashley Madekwe - County Lines
  • Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari


MEJOR ACTOR PREMIOS BAFTA

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Father
  • Mads Mikkelsen - Another Round
  • Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Barry Keoghan - Calm With Horses
  • Alan Kim - Minari
  • Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami...
  • Clarke Peters - Da 5 Bloods
  • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal


MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • The White Tiger


MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Another round
  • Mank
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7


MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Onward
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA EN PREMIOS BAFTA 2021

  • Another Round
  • Dear Comrades!
  • Les Misérables
  • Minari
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOR, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

  • His House
  • Limbo
  • Moffie
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud


MEJOR ACTOR O ACTRIZ EMERGENTE

  • Bukky Bakray
  • Conrad Khan
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir
  • Morfydd Clark
  • Sopé Dìrísú


MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA - PREMIOS BAFTA

  • Calm with horses
  • His House
  • The Father
  • The Dig
  • Limbo
  • The Mauritanian
  • Mogul Mowgli
  • Promising young woman
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • Collective
  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • The Dissident
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • The Social Dilemma


MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Soul


MEJOR CASTING

  • Calm With Horses, Shaheen Baig
  • Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
  • Minari, Julia Kim
  • Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
  • Rocks, Lucy Pardee


MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • The Mauritanian
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7


MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Rebecca

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Ammonite
  • The Dig
  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank


MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

  • The Dig
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Greyhound
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal


MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Greyhound
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet


MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

  • The Fire Next Time
  • The Owl and The Pussycat
  • The Song of a Lost Boy


MEJOR CORTO LIVE ACTION

  • Eyelash
  • Lizard
  • Lucky Break
  • Miss Curvy
  • The Present

