Serie de faraón con protagonistas rubios, causa controversia en Egipto

"#Cachettes: Hidden Treasures"

One of the rare objects in the current display in Hall 52 on the first-floor @EgyptianMuseumC, which was dedicated to displaying #Royal_Mummies

The coffin of King #Ahmose I

Cedarwood, plastered and painted; 18th Dynasty, about 1525 BC, CG 61002 pic.twitter.com/bwVS7mbUhr