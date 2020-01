"Ken humano" impacta al revelar que se someterá a cirugía de cambio de sexo para convertirse en "Barbie"

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

An air steward who has undergone 42 operations to look like 'Barbie's Ken' is being treated for a potentially life-threatening condition after his body rejected his new nose. Rodrigo Alves, who has spent £305,000 on plastic surgery, is in hospital with necrosis - where the flesh begins to die - after undergoing a nose reconstruction. After the operation, a hole began to appear in his nose and his new septum appeared to come loose. Slowly, the hole grew and he began having trouble breathing and so was sent to hospital in Malaga, Spain, where he is now receiving antibiotics through an IV drip every eight hours. Doctors say the infection may eat through his nose into his face - which could become gangrenous - and so it may have to be removed. The 32-year-old, who is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but now lives in London, is desperate to fly back to the UK to receive treatment. (Daily Mail) #humanken #humandoll #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery #beforeandafter #nosejob #rhinoplasty